Police said officers were also attacked, with two of them and a service dog injured. Three people were detained.
This followed a protest Wednesday of Kurdish groups protesting Turkey’s recent offensive against Kurdish separatists.
Vienna police said further rallies are planned for the coming days and “several hundred officers will actively, decisively and resolutely act against disruptions and provocations by extremist groups.”
