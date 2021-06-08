The statues of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson won’t be removed immediately from their respective spots in Market Street Park and Court Square Park; the state requires a 30-day window for the city to offer them to any museum, historical society, government or military battlefield.
The vote came a day before the Supreme Court of Virginia heard arguments on whether the state has the right to take down a statue of Lee in the capital, Richmond. It’s not clear when the court will rule.
In April, the state Supreme Court overturned a Circuit Court decision in favor of a group of residents who sued to block Charlottesville from taking down the statues.
White supremacist and neo-Nazi organizers of the August 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville said they went to the city to defend the statue of Lee. They clashed with counterprotesters before a man plowed his car into a crowd of people, killing a woman.
In 1918, the city accepted a resident’s offer to donate land for parks for both statues. The Jackson statue was erected in 1921 and the Lee statue was erected in 1924.