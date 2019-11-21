Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said his party’s leaders will push for gun control measures.
The Roanoke Times reports that Appomattox, Campbell, Charlotte, Carroll and Pittsylvania counties have passed sanctuary resolutions. Amherst and Franklin counties are considering adopting similar measures.
On Tuesday, more than 350 people wearing “Guns Save Lives” badges appeared before the Franklin County Board of Supervisors, who directed staff to draw up a resolution after consulting with the sheriff, commonwealth’s attorney and county attorney.
