Projected revenue for the entire fiscal year, which ends June 30, is $22.32 billion.
That puts the state on course for a revenue surplus exceeding $1 billion.
May revenue was up 66 percent over May 2020. That’s largely because the state income tax deadline this year was May 17. Last year the deadline was pushed back to June 1.
In a press release Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam celebrated the news as a sign of a strong economy. He also announced that Deputy Secretary of Finance Joe Flores will take over as secretary beginning July 1, when Layne is scheduled to leave his post for the private sector.