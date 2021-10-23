Nearly as important as the Trump factor is the Biden factor, which has played a role in keeping the Virginia race as close as it appears to be and will be even more important in determining how well or badly Democrats do next year. Biden’s approval ratings began to slide after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan; the Virginia race tightened at the same time. The absence of action on Biden’s major initiatives has also increased Democratic frustrations. No election is insulated from national trends and Virginia is this year’s example.