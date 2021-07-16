NASCAR will host the “Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200” at the speedway in Loudon, N.H., where 40 teams are schedule to compete.
The atypical site underscores the challenge for the administration amid an uptick in cases of covid-19 among unvaccinated Americans, resistance to the shot that has evolved into opposition in some locales, and a growing number of conservatives expressing open hostility toward the vaccine.
President Biden fell short of his goal to have 70 percent of American adults receiving at least one vaccine shot by July 4, in part due to vaccine resistance in multiple states in the South and skepticism among some demographics, including people of color, White men, conservatives and rural Americans, for a host of reasons.
A Washington Post-ABC News poll this month showed 93 percent of Democrats say they’ve either received a vaccine or plan to, while just 49 percent of Republicans say the same.
While 160 million Americans are fully vaccinated, many are in Democratic-led states, leaving the unvaccinated in other parts of the country vulnerable to the virus. Without mentioning political party affiliation, Psaki made it clear that the administration would be relying on clergy, NASCAR and other sources that could appeal to conservatives.
“We want to partner with trusted voices and individuals and communities, many of whom you will never have heard of. And they may have five Twitter followers if they’re on Twitter, which they probably are not if they’re not on the coast and not liberal,” she said.
NASCAR is among several sports organization seeking to encourage their fans to get vaccinated as variants of the coronavirus threaten to return some communities to infection rates that mirror some of the worst days of the pandemic. In May, NASCAR announced the “Race Back to the Track” sweepstakes, which provides fans with the opportunity to win tickets to the 2022 DAYTONA 500 with Global Citizen.
The list of organizations the White House is partnering with to encourage these Americans to get vaccinated is growing as health officials fear things will worsen if vaccination rates don’t improve.
“This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a briefing Friday.
Psaki said the administration is working with the National Rural Health Association to focus on the best approach “to get vaccines out to communities and meet people where they are.”
Singer Olivia Rodrigo emphasizes ‘the importance of youth vaccination’ at the White House amid rise in coronavirus cases
The failure of some communities to reach high vaccination rates combined with the spread of variants have caused some cities to reimplement mask ordinances and other restrictions.
Researchers at Georgetown University recently said that the five most significant clusters in the country with the lowest vaccination rates and significant population sizes exist in the southeastern United States and Midwest.
This past week, 18-year-old actress and singer Olivia Rodrigo was at the White House to record videos to encourage young people to get their shots. Psaki said the administration would continue to work with celebrities and wished that others would step up.
“It be great if this was the cue for, like, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to come out … That would be awesome. I wish that was happening today,” she said at the daily briefing.