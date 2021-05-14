On the eve of the meeting, Rau said the group would discuss whether it should follow EU regulations for introducing certificates for people vaccinated against COVID-19, or have its own rules.
Another big theme for the group is climate policy and introducing new, environment-friendly technologies.
In March, the ministers held consultations with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels.
The ministers will also mark 30 years of the Visegrad Group, a formula of political and economic cooperation.