But her enthusiasm was dampened by President Trump’s continued efforts to subvert the results of the November election, including his false claims that he won Georgia. It gave Jones a sense of foreboding about what may become of her own votes for Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

“It’s like, even if you do vote, it’s not going to matter because [Republicans] are going to steal the election . . . at least, they’re trying,” she said.

Trump’s name wasn’t on the ballot here Tuesday, but the president and his unprecedented assault on the November election were clearly the driving force behind an unusually high turnout for twin Senate runoff races coming two months after his defeat.

In interviews Tuesday, voters told The Washington Post that they viewed the runoff as yet another referendum on the outgoing president, who has made this state ground zero for his barrage of false claims. The contests here culminated as many pro-Trump Republicans in Congress prepared for an extraordinary joint session Wednesday in which they vowed to challenge Joe Biden’s electoral college victory.

One of those Republicans is Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who is involved in one of the two runoffs here. While standing with Trump at a Monday night rally, she announced her intention during the congressional session to object to Biden’s win.

For Milum, Trump’s continued effort to overturn the results of the November election are part of the reason she is supporting the Republican candidates Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Milum said she agrees with the president’s criticisms of Georgia’s Republican leaders, adding that the November election results were not fair and that Trump’s allegations of fraud haven’t been given enough consideration.

“I do want Trump,” Milum said. “He’s cringeworthy, yes, but he says what he means. He has an iron fist, and we need that.”

Josh Banta, who works in construction and lives in Dallas, Ga., said he listened twice to the recent call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump asked the Republican official to find enough votes to declare him the winner of the presidential election in the state.

Banta said he doesn’t take issue with what Trump said and that the call has been misportrayed in the media.

“I knew that the fake media — you can quote me on that — was going to spin it in a way that makes Trump look bad, because that’s all they know how to do,” said Banta, 45. “Trump said we believe we have 400,000 illegal votes in Georgia that were either dumped in Fulton County, dead voters, out-of-state voters — illegal ballots.”

“He’s not saying find new votes,” Banta added. “Raffensperger is playing politics and legal games when he has no interest in finding the truth.”

Banta said he voted for Loeffler and Perdue on Tuesday.

At a polling place in the coastal city of Brunswick, a steady stream of nearly all-White voters cast ballots Tuesday morning. Few who talked to The Post mentioned Loeffler or Perdue by name, but nearly all mentioned Trump and the fight against socialism when explaining their vote.

Frank Messina, who voted with his wife, Carmela, said they didn’t make much of Trump’s attempt to persuade Raffensperger to alter the outcome.

“No, it was just Trump being Trump,” Frank Messina said. “What did he [say] that he hasn’t already said in public? It’s just the media making up another story that is not real.”

But Jones, the first-time Atlanta voter, said she’s tired of the Trump “drama” and hopes this election can serve as a reset.

“I feel like if this election goes well, then it can be a relief for everybody. You won’t have a . . . continuous cycle of drama,” she said.

The drama is guaranteed to endure for at least one more day, when Congress meets to count and confirm each state’s electoral votes.

At the rally Monday, Trump doubled down on his unfounded claims of fraud in the presidential election. He pressured Vice President Pence to push to overturn the election results on Wednesday while presiding over the electoral college vote count in Congress, and the president promised to campaign against Raffensperger and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, whom he previously supported.

Perdue, whose Senate term expired Sunday, said he would support Trump if he could and urged his colleagues to do so.

Yolanda Clay, who was in 10th place in a line that snaked through the parking lot of the NorthStar Church precinct in Kennesaw, said she will be happy to be free of the campaign text messages, calls and TV ads that have inundated her over the past two months.

Still, she said the twists and turns in the presidential race had a positive impact for voters like her, who don’t want to see Trump in power any longer.

“I’m amazed with the person we have as president,” said Clay, 51, expressing exasperation at Trump. “Anything can happen. I’m glad this got national attention, because it made it clear we had to get out and vote.”