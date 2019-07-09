Joan Perry, a physician, answers a question during a debate with state Rep. Greg Murphy, her rival in the GOP primary runoff election for North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District seat. (Deborah Griffin/AP)

Voters in North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District went to the polls on Tuesday to select their nominee in the Republican primary runoff for the seat of the late congressman Walter B. Jones (R).

Facing off are two physicians — pediatrician Joan Perry and state Rep. Greg Murphy, a urologist — in what some see as a test of women’s standing within the Republican Party.

Murphy placed first among the 17 candidates in April’s Republican primary but did not garner the 30 percent necessary to avoid a runoff against Perry, who took second place. Backing Murphy are several House Republican heavyweights, including Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio) and Mark Meadows (N.C.), while Perry has won the endorsement of all 13 House Republican women, 2008 vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin and former House speaker Newt Gingrich (R).

The winner will face former Greenville mayor Allen Thomas (D) as well as Libertarian and Constitution Party candidates in the Sept. 10 special election. The district, which stretches across the eastern part of the state, is a reliably Republican one; President Trump won it by 23 percentage points in 2016.

Trump has not made an endorsement in the race, although his personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, has recorded robocalls for Murphy, the Raleigh News & Observer reported.

House Republicans saw the ranks of women in their conference reduced to 13 from 23 following the Democratic sweep in last year’s midterm elections, with only one woman, Rep. Carol Miller (W.Va.), among those elected to the GOP’s freshman class.

Since then, some Republican women have sounded the alarm, arguing that their party needs to be more responsive to the concerns of female voters and should make the recruitment of female candidates a top priority.

“Women are a majority of voters in our country, and the GOP must do more to ensure our conference represents their views,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who has spearheaded efforts to elect more Republican women, said after last year’s midterms.

The dearth of female House Republicans has become something of a punchline for Democrats: On Tuesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) tweeted that GOP lawmakers have found her recent dust-up with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “novel” and “exciting” because Republicans “haven’t elected enough women themselves to see that it can, in fact, be a normal occurrence in a functioning democracy” for two women to disagree with each other.

Winning for Women Action Fund, a GOP super PAC that was created after the 2018 midterms to boost female Republican House candidates, has spent nearly $1 million to support Perry.

Murphy, meanwhile, has the backing of the House Freedom Action Fund, a PAC affiliated with the conservative House Freedom Caucus, which is led by Meadows.

The two candidates have tangled over their support for Trump’s agenda. Murphy’s supporters have criticized Perry for voicing concern about Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border, while Perry’s backers say Murphy made critical comments about Trump’s presidential candidacy, according to the News & Observer. Murphy has disputed that claim.

Jones died in February after his health declined following a fall in which he broke his hip. The iconoclastic, 13-term lawmaker is perhaps best known for his dramatic change of heart on the Iraq War; he enthusiastically supported the 2003 invasion but later became one of the Republican Party’s fiercest antiwar voices, writing letters to the relatives of every U.S. service member killed in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Joe Anne Jones, the congressman’s widow, recently pushed back on claims by Murphy that Jones had planned to endorse him in 2020.

“I’ll always be grateful to him for saving his life,” she said of Murphy, who was her husband’s surgeon, the News & Observer reported. “But that doesn’t have anything to do with Congress. This is a whole different show.”

Paul Kane contributed to this report.