State Rep. Fred Keller speaks as President Trump looks on during a campaign rally in Montoursville, Pa., on Monday. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Voters in Pennsylvania’s 12th District go to the polls Tuesday in a special election to fill the seat vacated by Rep. Tom Marino (R) in January.

Republican state Rep. Fred Keller is favored to best Penn State professor Marc Friedenberg (D) in the heavily Republican district. Friedenberg was also the Democratic nominee in 2018, when he lost to Marino by 32 percentage points.

Pennsylvania redrew its congressional districts in 2018. The current 12th District, which covers a large and deeply conservative swath of the north and central parts of the state, voted 66.1 percent for Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

Shortly after beginning his fifth term in Congress, Marino announced in January that he was resigning later that month to take a job in the private sector.

Trump nominated Marino to be the nation’s drug czar in 2017. But Marino withdrew from consideration in the wake of a Washington Post/“60 Minutes” investigation detailing the lawmaker’s role as the chief architect of a law that undermined government efforts to crack down on the opioid industry.

Trump tweeted his support of Keller on Monday and made a campaign stop in the district to rally support for him. At a rally in Montoursville, Trump called Keller a “tough man” who is “tough on crime.”

“He loves our military. He loves our police. He loves our vets. And he will always protect patients. … We will always protect preexisting conditions,” said Trump, despite his administration’s efforts to gut the Affordable Care Act.

Health care looms as a major issue in 2020, with the Trump administration pushing the courts to declare the ACA unconstitutional. The 2010 law ensures coverage for Americans with preexisting medical conditions. Republicans have failed to craft a health-care plan that provides the same benefits.

Fred Keller of the Great State of Pennsylvania has been an outstanding State Representative. Now he is running as the Republican Nominee for Congress, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement. He will do a fantastic job - I look forward to seeing everyone tonight! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2019

Keller, wearing a bright red tie and dark jacket, bore an uncanny resemblance to Trump as he stood next to the president onstage.

“The people of northeastern and north-central Pennsylvania have been behind you since Day One,” he told Trump. “And Mr. President, our support for you is as strong today as it ever was. In 2016, Pennsylvania put Donald Trump over the top. And in 2020, we’re gonna do it again!”

Friedenberg responded to the rally in a tweet Monday night.

“If tonight tells you one thing, let it be this. Our campaign is fueled by every day, working people, while our opponent @VoteFredKeller has vowed to be nothing more than a puppet for corporate interests,” the Democrat said.

Friedenberg has repeatedly sought to tie Keller to Trump’s trade policies, which he has argued are hurting Pennsylvania’s agriculture and manufacturing industries.

After Tuesday’s election, there will be two remaining vacancies in the 116th Congress. One is in North Carolina’s scandal-plagued 9th District; the other is for the seat of the late representative Walter B. Jones (R-N.C.). Both vacancies will be filled after special elections in September.

Mike DeBonis and Anne Gearan contributed to this report.