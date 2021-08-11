“If you eliminate the filibuster to pass that piece of legislation, then in four years or anytime when the other party gains control, without the filibuster in place, all of those voting rights protections could be easily wiped out with a simple majority vote,” Sinema said. “You could have a nationwide ban on mail-in voting; you could have requirements for voter ID at every level of government, for every election throughout the country. . . . Think a couple years down the road on what it looks like if you remove this tool, this protection for the minority, what happens when you’re the minority and that tool is no longer there to protect your rights.”