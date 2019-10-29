AD

“Then you have the case of this wiseguy, Jussie Smollett, who beat up himself,” Trump said Monday, referring to the controversy surrounding the Hollywood actor during a speech to the annual conference of International Association of Chiefs of Police in Chicago. “And he said MAGA country did it. MAGA country. Okay? He said MAGA — it’s a hate crime. That’s a hate crime. And it’s a scam.”

He then made an abrupt rhetorical pivot: “It’s a real big scam, just like the impeachment of your president is a scam.”

Three days earlier, Trump again found a convenient link to impeachment during remarks on criminal justice at a historically black college.

“We’ll never let up on our efforts to ensure that our justice system is fair for every single American,” he said Friday at Benedict College in South Carolina, before invoking his own case. “And I have my own experience, you know that. You see what’s going on with the witch hunt.”

Trump has spoken extensively about the Democrat-led impeachment process during meetings with world leaders and worked “witch hunt” references into speeches about shale gas. From Cabinet meetings to gaggles with reporters on the South Lawn, Trump’s fixation on impeachment has become a dominant feature of his presidency. Among hundreds of tweets about impeachment, Trump has waked up asking “Where’s the whistleblower?” and stayed up after midnight complaining about the “The Democrats Scam.”

During a meeting with Finland’s president earlier this month, a Finnish reporter asked Trump what he could learn from “the happiest country in the world.” Trump gave an answer about impeachment.

“Well, you got rid of Pelosi and you got rid of shifty Schiff,” Trump said, referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Intelligence Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.).

Trump’s repeated references to his impeachment even as he carries out the duties of his office highlight how the president is seeking to turn his greatest political threat into a reelection rallying cry, said Barbara Perry, a presidential historian at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center of Public Affairs.

“If he had his choice, he probably wouldn’t want to be impeached,” she said. “But now that it’s happening and it’s moving toward his probable impeachment, he’s thinking ‘Why not make lemons out of lemonade?’”

Presidents Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon faced impeachment by redoubling their focus on the tasks of the presidency, seeking to show that they would continue to uphold their responsibilities to the public despite the intensifying probes from Congress.

“Let others wallow in Watergate,” Nixon said from the Rose Garden in 1973. “We are going to do our job.”

Trump has been content to dwell on the scandal underlying his impeachment, regularly making unprompted references to his dealings with Ukraine and Democrats who have accused him of abusing his office for political benefit.

During a Cabinet meeting last week, Trump spoke extemporaneously about the economy, trade and foreign policy before launching into an extended soliloquy about impeachment.

“So we have a lot of good things going over there, and they’re going very well,” Trump said after discussing his policy in Syria. “As far as the continuation of the witch hunt, we beat the Russian deal. We beat the Mueller deal.”

He then went on to decry the “phony investigation” and the “phony emoluments clause,” urging Republican lawmakers to “get tougher and fight” on his behalf.

The Cabinet meeting was billed as a discussion of deregulation, but Trump ultimately took questions for several minutes, largely about impeachment.

While Trump has used impeachment as a rallying cry for his base, he has occasionally complained that it is distracting him from the duties of his office.

“The president of the United States should be allowed to run the country, not have to focus on this kind of crap, while at the same time doing a great job with Syria and Turkey and all of the other things that we’re doing,” Trump said during the Cabinet meeting last week.

But it’s a distraction the president has embraced, making fighting back against impeachment an integral part of his daily public schedule.

He has tweeted more than 250 times over the past two weeks about impeachment, decrying the process as a “scam,” a “hoax” and “totally illegal & absurd.” Trump has occasionally undermined Republican lawmakers with tweets likening impeachment to “a lynching” and calling for the identity of the whistleblower whose complaint kicked off Democrats’ investigation.

While flying on Air Force One to attend a shale gas conference in Pittsburgh last week, Trump tweeted that some of the administration officials testifying in the impeachment inquiry were “human scum.” During the motorcade ride to the venue, he tweeted about “Never Trumper Diplomat Bill Taylor,” who had testified that Trump had pursued an improper quid pro quo linking military aid to Ukraine with political investigations.

During his speech about energy to the conference, Trump introduced some members of Congress in attendance and then shifted to talking about how they defended him from impeachment. He later complained to conference attendees that some Republicans, including Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, were not sufficiently loyal.

“I have witch hunts every week,” he said. “I say, “What’s the witch hunt this week?’”

In some cases, impeachment has followed Trump even when he didn’t bring it up. At the World Series game in Washington on Sunday, fans greeted Trump with boos and chants of “lock him up.” At one point, a banner reading “Impeach Trump” hung from the rafters.

