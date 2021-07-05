As for voting rights, Warnock stood beside his co-sponsorship of Democrats’ sweeping overhaul that Republicans have blocked. But he also opened the door to a Senate compromise, provided it shores up the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and sets a national “baseline” for absentee and early voting. Rather than harp only on current GOP opposition, however, he noted that in 2006, the last time the Senate voted to extend the Voting Rights Act, the chamber did so by a 98-0 vote. That, Warnock insisted, means Democrats’ push shouldn’t be viewed as merely partisan.