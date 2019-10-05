Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mas..) speaks in Los Angeles on Friday at an event sponsored by the Service Employees International Union. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/ Getty Images)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign has fired Rich McDaniel, a top staffer who occasionally headlined events on her behalf, after receiving “multiple complaints regarding inappropriate behavior,” according to the campaign.

McDaniel, the campaign’s national organizing director, was among her first big hires and one of the most senior black advisers in her organization. The news of a campaign “shake-up” was first reported by The Root, and McDaniel’s name was first reported by Politico.

“Over the past two weeks, senior campaign leadership received multiple complaints regarding inappropriate behavior by Rich McDaniel,” campaign spokeswoman Kristen Orthman said in a statement.

“Over the same time period, the campaign retained outside counsel to conduct an investigation. Based on the results of the investigation, the campaign determined that his reported conduct was inconsistent with its values and that he could not be a part of the campaign moving forward,” she said.

The complaints about McDaniel did not involve sexual assault or rape, according to a person familiar with the investigation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive personnel matter.

McDaniel could not immediately be reached for comment.

He recently hosted a happy hour for Warren’s campaign supporters to get to know one another at a pub in Atlanta. At that event he led a group of about 60 in a chants supporting the campaign.

He also frequently was on the road with Warren.

McDaniel has worked on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential team, as well as campaigns for Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), according to his Twitter bio.