A Manchester Police Department electronic log shows a burglary reported shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday. The campaign says it is “working with authorities.”
Warren is campaigning in New Hampshire and has an afternoon town hall scheduled at Dartmouth in Hanover, about 75 miles northwest of Manchester.
The state hosts the nation’s first presidential primary on Feb. 11.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
