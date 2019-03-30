FILE - In this March 12, 2019, file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to the International Association of Firefighters at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill in Washington. Biden says he does not recall kissing a Nevada political candidate on the back of her head in 2014. The allegation was made in a New York Magazine article written by Lucy Flores, a former Nevada state representative and the 2014 Democratic nominee for Nevada lieutenant governor. Flores says Biden’s behavior “made me feel uneasy, gross, and confused.” (Andrew Harnik, File/Associated Press)

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Some Democratic presidential candidates expressed support Saturday for the Nevada political candidate who alleged former Vice President Joe Biden kissed her on the back of her head in 2014. But they didn’t say it disqualifies Biden from joining the race.

Speaking to reporters in Iowa, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro said they believed Lucy Flores. She wrote in New York magazine that she felt uncomfortable with her interactions with Biden.

Warren and Castro said it’s up to Biden to decide whether he should join the race.

Biden spokesman Bill Russo said in a statement that Biden doesn’t remember kissing Flores.

The rally’s organizer, Henry R. Munoz III, said in a statement Saturday that he spoke to several key people and staff who attended the rally and that they “do not believe that circumstances support allegations that such an event took place.”

