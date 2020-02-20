“I have really had it with billionaires, regardless of party, who think that the rules don’t apply to them,” Warren said.
Warren pressed Bloomberg at the debate to say how many nondisclosure agreements his company has signed preventing women from talking about complaints of harassment.
She leaned in on Thursday, saying when women complain, Bloomberg can “throw a little money on it, put a little gag in the woman’s mouth.”
