Warren on Thursday said PaaWee Rivera, who worked on her 2018 Senate campaign in Massachusetts, will run her Colorado operation. She plans to open offices in Denver, Boulder and elsewhere.

AD

Colorado’s primary is also on March 3, though it has only about one-sixth the number of delegates up for grabs as California. Currently 15 states are scheduled to vote that day.

AD

In 2016, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won Colorado’s caucus over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. However, the caucus system has been replaced by an open primary in which voters unaffiliated with either party can also cast ballots. Sanders is the only other 2020 hopeful with state staff in Colorado right now. The state’s senior senator, Michael Bennet, is also running for president and his campaign is headquartered in the Denver suburbs.

Warren has visited the Denver area once already in the campaign and snared the endorsements of several high-profile state legislators.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD