The Chicago Teachers Union’s 25,000 members and Chicago Public Schools remain at odds over teacher pay, school staffing and class sizes.
Negotiators reported some progress over the weekend on teachers’ priorities including stricter limits on class sizes. But talks stalled late Monday, and union leaders blamed Mayor Lori Lightfoot for asking teachers to return to classrooms without a deal.
Lightfoot said Tuesday she won’t stop talking about “the human cost” of the strike for students.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD