FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2019, file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during an organizing event at Manchester Community College in Manchester, N.H. Warren is planning to take the next step in her 2020 presidential run on February 9, telling supporters today about a “BIG announcement” that day (Michael Dwyer, File/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Elizabeth Warren is expected to officially announce her candidacy for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on February 9.

The Massachusetts senator is telling supporters she’ll make a “BIG announcement” that day.

Warren opened her presidential exploratory committee exactly one month ago, a move that made her the first prominent sitting Democrat to enter the Democratic primary race.

Warren has since been joined in the presidential mix by two fellow Democratic senators — Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Kamala Harris of California.

