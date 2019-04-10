U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, speaks during the National Action Network Convention in New York, Friday, April 5, 2019. (Seth Wenig/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Sen. Elizabeth Warren has released her tax return for 2018, reporting that she and her husband paid more than $200,000 in taxes on a joint income of about $900,000 last year.

The Massachusetts Democrat’s move Wednesday follows similar disclosures from fellow presidential candidates Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (KEER’-sten JIHL’-uh-brand) of New York and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (KLOH’-buh-shar) of Minnesota. Their front-running rival for the 2020 nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, has vowed to release his tax returns by Monday.

Warren reported income of $176,280 for her job as senator and about $325,000 from her writing career. Her husband earned more than $400,000 as a professor at Harvard Law School.

President Donald Trump was the first major-party White House candidate since the 1970s to not disclose his tax returns.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.