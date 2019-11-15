The public option is backed by Warren’s more moderate rivals, including former Vice President Joe Biden.
She says she’d work with Congress to pass universal coverage “no later than” her third year.
Warren has been trying to show she’d pay for Medicare for All without raising middle-class taxes. Experts have criticized her approach for underestimating the proposal’s costs.
