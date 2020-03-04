The Warren campaign was still waiting for additional results to determine how many delegates Warren had won from the 14 states that voted Tuesday. Early results showed her capturing just 36 of the 1,357 delegates at stake, though that number could grow as California, which provides the biggest trove of delegates, continues to tabulate its numbers.

AD

AD

Still, no outcome would significantly soften the reality of Warren’s poor performance Tuesday, especially given that the Massachusetts senator was once seen as a top candidate in the field. She came in fourth in several states and finished third in her home state of Massachusetts, behind former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

In Oklahoma, where Warren grew up, she came in fourth. She reached the 15 percent threshold necessary to earn big chunks of delegates in only five of the 14 states.

“Last night, we fell well short of viability goals and projections, and we are disappointed in the results,” Lau wrote. “We are going to announce shortly that Elizabeth is talking to the team to assess the path forward.”

AD

At the same time, a growing number of liberal activists and Sanders supporters are voicing anger at Warren for staying in the presidential race, arguing that she is hurting the Vermont senator by dividing the party’s liberal faction while Democratic centrists have coalesced behind Biden. Sanders also fell below expectations Tuesday, as Biden rolled up big margins.

AD

As the results came in Tuesday night, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), a Sanders backer and leading voice on the left, said via Twitter: “Imagine if the progressives consolidated last night like the moderates consolidated, who would have won?”

She added: “That’s what we should be analyzing. I feel confident a united progressive movement would have allowed for us to #BuildTogether and win MN and other states we narrowly lost.” Sanders lost Minnesota by nearly nine percentage points, results show.

AD

But the Democratic primary race has been unusually volatile, with candidates from Warren to Sanders to Sens. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) appearing to surge at various points. Little more than a week ago, it seemed that Sanders might cruise to the nomination; now Biden seems to have the momentum and the edge.

In his email Wednesday, Lau hinted that this fluidity is a potential reason for Warren to continue her campaign.