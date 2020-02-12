“We might be headed for another one of those long primary fights that last for months,” Warren (D-Mass.) said Tuesday night at her Manchester election night party. “We have to figure out as Democrats whether it will be a long, bitter rehash of the same old divides in our party, or whether we can find another way.”

The campaign and its allies have signaled it is seeking to retool in several ways beyond the strengthened unity pitch: renewing its outreach to minority voters, especially women; having Warren tell more personal stories on the stump; seeking to steadily win delegates even in states where she does not come in first; and relying on potential allies such as the Culinary Union.

But time is short and money limited, and it’s not clear whether Warren, who for much of the past year seemed as good a prospect as anyone to win the Democratic nomination, can regain her momentum in the face of the rising strength of Sanders (I-Vt.), Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), with former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg waiting in the wings.

It’s a remarkable moment for a candidate who enjoyed a steady rise for much of last spring and summer, culminating in massive rallies in New York, Seattle, St. Paul, Minn., and elsewhere that gave her the veneer — and briefly the polling — of a front-runner. Her campaign says Warren is pushing ahead, but her finish in New Hampshire behind two Senate colleagues and a 38-year-old ex-mayor of South Bend, Ind., following a third-place finish in Iowa, narrows the path significantly.

Hours before polls closed, Warren campaign manager Roger Lau released a rare memo filled with internal data, seeking to reassure supporters and donors that Warren could remain viable. Lau argued that the Democratic race remains highly fractured with no clear front-runner on the horizon, and that Warren has a good chance of emerging from the muddle.

Even without outright victories in many of the early primary states, he contended, Warren could steadily collect delegates from second- and third-place finishes. That theory arguably took a hit Tuesday, however, when her performance seemed likely to leave her with few if any delegates from New Hampshire.

Warren now heads into two contests, in Nevada and South Carolina, with little evidence that she has built up momentum there. She appears to be seeking an opening in both states by connecting particularly with minority female voters.

For a time, Warren seemed to splitting the support of the party’s liberal faction with Sanders while attracting backing from some centrists as well. But now Sanders has consolidated the left flank, defying expectations that a heart attack would prompt him to leave the race, while Buttigieg has become a favorite of the moderate and college-educated segments of the party.

That has left Warren without a sizable chunk of political turf to call her own. But supporters argue she has a chance to prove her viability with a strong performance on Super Tuesday, March 3, when more than a dozen states cast their votes and deliver the first big single-day trove of delegates.

“The big kahuna is Super Tuesday,” said Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, a liberal political action committee that backs Warren. “So it’s important that she enters Super Tuesday with momentum. And she’ll have a friendly audience in the upcoming racially diverse states.”

But Warren has struggled to win the affections of nonwhite voters. She garnered support from just 9 percent of respondents in a Washington Post/IPSOS survey of black Democrats in January, compared with 48 percent for Biden and 20 percent for Sanders.

The poll suggested Warren has room to grow, since 20 percent said she would be their second choice and roughly the same number said they did not know enough about her to form an opinion.

Warren’s supporters say that does give her an opening. Green and others cited a performance by Warren at a forum on issues concerning black women, where Warren received by far the most enthusiastic response. But that event, sponsored by the group “She the People,” occurred last April, and in the ensuing 10 months there’s been little indication that the burst of enthusiasm for her has translated into support.

The Warren circle suggested other potential sources of strength. In Nevada, which holds caucuses Feb. 22, Warren’s camp hopes to get some help from the Culinary Union, which has not yet endorsed a candidate but carries significant political influence in the tourism-heavy state.

But it’s clear the road will be challenging. Warren’s pitch that she can persist for weeks in a volatile race full of flawed candidates assumes she can continue to meet payroll for her 1,100-person campaign organization, one of the largest in the field.

Her campaign spent about $3.2 million on staff salaries in December, according to a Washington Post review of federal election data. She had about $13.7 million in the bank and raised about $2 million just after the last debate, suggesting she can carry on for several more weeks.

She’s competing against leaner operations. The campaign of Buttigieg, for example, had closer to 500 staffers in December with a payroll of about $1.4 million, according to the Post review.

As the disappointing finish took shape Tuesday night, Warren’s team stayed quiet about any plans to overhaul her message or operation, beyond Warren’s own signals that she would emphasize her pitch as the unity candidate. Several top staffers milled around a buffet during the election night party near the Manchester airport, but they disappeared after she spoke and did not talk to reporters.

Earlier in the day, Warren began to contrast herself more explicitly with Sanders, telling reporters she had a more pragmatic, less purist approach to governing.

“I’m not gonna criticize Bernie, you know I haven’t,” Warren said when asked by a CBS News reporter about the differences between the two. “But I’ve tried to make clear the approach I use — overall, I believe that we ought to try to get as much good to as many people as quickly as we can.”

Warren pointed to her vote in support of the North American Free Trade Agreement rewrite, which unions supported but environmentalists opposed.

“We voted, for example, in different ways on the trade deal,” she said. “Bernie said, ‘Not good enough,’ and I said, ‘I’ll take some help and fight for better.’ And I think that’s a difference.”

Some Warren allies suggested that her newfound willingness to contrast herself with Sanders reflected a recognition that she was more likely to poach voters who are now backing the more moderate candidates than to win over Sanders loyalists.

Warren also has taken to telling more personal stories in recent days, including the story of a dispute she had with her mother over whether she should attend college.

“One of the things that I realized is that voters have a right to know, not just the policies, but also the heart of the person they’re going to pick for president of the United States,” Warren said. “So I put out all the policies, but I also put more of my heart out.”