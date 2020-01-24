Written by Warren campaign manager Roger Lau, the memo sought to play down the importance of the results from the first contests and argued that Warren has built a campaign that can compete for weeks.

“The four early states contests are just the beginning,” Lau wrote. The text appears under a graphic showing images of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, which all vote in February, under a caption noting that primaries and caucuses in those states only award 155 delegates, which are “3.9% of the total,” a statistic that was underlined in red.

The memo was particularly striking because of the importance the Warren campaign has long placed in a strong showing in Iowa, where it has worked for a year to build what other campaigns have acknowledged is the strongest organization.

Lau made no predictions about Warren’s finish in Iowa or New Hampshire, but instead forecast that the contest will be competitive through at least March 3, when 14 states will vote in the Super Tuesday primaries and roughly 34 percent of the pledged delegates are awarded.

To clinch the Democratic nomination, a candidate will need to win a majority of the 3,979 pledged delegates that are up for grabs in primaries this spring. (The Democratic Party has approximately an additional 760 superdelegates who can only vote if there’s a second ballot in the nomination process.)

“We expect this to be a long nomination fight and have built our campaign to sustain well past Super Tuesday and stay resilient no matter what breathless media narratives come when voting begins,” Lau wrote.

Warren’s campaign is not the only one looking beyond the first round of voting to the Super Tuesday states. Sanders also has a robust operation for the next phase of the campaign, particularly in California, which awards more than 400 delegates. And Biden has long seen Super Tuesday as his inflection point; his campaign believes his broad popularity and support among black voters will provide an advantage in Southern states voting that day.

Any candidates who stay in the race past February also will have to contend with former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, who stayed out of the early contests but is spending hundreds of millions of dollars from his own fortune to be competitive starting in the March contests.

Lau also laid out a rationale for Warren to stay in the race even if she falters early on, arguing that in addition to winning a majority of delegates she’s building an organization with broader goals.

“Our campaign, and Elizabeth Warren’s candidacy, has never been only about winning the presidency,” Lau wrote. Another objective is to build a grass-roots movement able to “apply the relentless outside pressure on Washington in 2021 to achieve the big, structural changes we need.”

Additional goals, he said, include winning back the Senate for Democrats, expanding the Democratic majority in the U.S. House of Representatives and flipping state legislatures from red to blue ahead of redistricting in 2021.

The memo also outlines several metrics, noting that Warren’s campaign has reached more than 3 million contributions, which Lau touts as “the fastest first-time candidate to hit this milestone.” (Sanders, who first ran for president in 2016, touted more than 5 million contributions earlier this month.)