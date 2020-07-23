As of mid-July, four inmates had died and over 1,000 had tested positive, according to the inspector general’s office, which has embarked on a review of 16 prisons, halfway houses and other institutions.
The response from the Bureau of Prisons to the growing coronavirus crisis in prisons has raised alarm among advocates and lawmakers about whether the agency is doing enough to ensure the safety of the nearly 150,000 inmates serving time in federal facilities.
The inspector general also released its review Thursday of a prison in Tucson, which it said had successfully implemented social distancing measures and repurposed empty housing units into quarantine and medical isolation areas.
“Today’s reports do not include recommendations,” Inspector General Michael Horowitz said in a video statement accompanying the release of the reports. “Rather, our reports are intended to assist the BOP and the Justice Department in identifying strategies to most effectively contain current and potential future COVID-19 outbreaks.
