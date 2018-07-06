Vice President Pence waves as he deplanes at an Air Force base in Guatemala City last week. (Luis Soto/AP)

Vice President Pence on Friday admonished Democrats who have called for dismantling Immigration and Customs Enforcement during a visit to the agency’s headquarters, where he told employees that he considers them “patriots” and “heroes.”

“These spurious attacks on ICE by our political leaders must stop,” Pence said of an agency that has taken on a higher profile amid the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policies and forced separations of migrant families at the southern border.

“We are with you 100 percent,” Pence said, also relaying greetings from President Trump, who is at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., for the weekend. “We always stand proudly with the brave heroes of ICE and our border patrol.”

Pence’s remarks come as a growing number of Democrats have called for abolishing ICE and liberal activists across the country have staged protests directed at the agency.

Pence singled out a handful of Democrats who’ve called for the agency’s abolition, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), both of whom are considered potential 2020 presidential contenders.

Pence also relayed that “a leading candidate” for governor of New York had recently referred to ICE as a “terrorist organization” — a characterization Pence called “unacceptable.” Though he did not name her, Pence was referring to Cynthia Nixon, the former “Sex & the City” actress, who is trailing Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in polls ahead of the state’s Democratic primary.

Pence claimed that opposition to ICE was no longer coming just from “the radical left” but had now “moved to the center of the Democratic party itself.”

“The truth is, the calls to abolish ICE are not just outrageous, they’re irresponsible,” Pence said, adding: “Under President Donald Trump, we will never abolish ICE.”

In recent days, Trump and other Republicans have seized on calls to abolish ICE in an attempt to gain political advantage on the immigration issue after weeks of images of migrant children separated from their parents.

Some Democrats have become worried that those calls leave members of their party vulnerable to Republican attacks that they are weak on border security.

In his remarks, Pence ticked off the various functions of ICE, including not only arrests of those crossing the border illegally, but also fighting violent gangs, combatting human traffickers and seizing narcotics.

Shortly after Pence’s speech, Nixon released a statement saying she considered criticism from the vice president “a badge of honor.”

“If Mike Pence is attacking me, we must be doing something right,” Nixon said. “ICE’s mere existence causes many New Yorkers to live in daily fear that they will lose their family.”