But forecasters admitted Thursday they aren’t too confident in the outlook for December through February.
Mike Halpert from the service’s Climate Prediction Center, says that’s because there’s no El Nino or La Nina in the central Pacific. Those are often key drivers of winter weather.
That leaves other smaller more temporary factors to take charge. Halpert said those often lead to dramatic weather swings.
