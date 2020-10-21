Election officials said polls were packed in many places.

“Presidential elections are always busy, but this might be the busiest we’ve ever been for the first day of early voting,” said Vera J. McCormick, the clerk of Kanawha County, the state’s most populous county. “We’re excited.”

With less than two weeks until Election Day, more than 40 million people across the United States have voted early, at least 21 million of them in battleground states, according to tracking by The Washington Post. Already, the country has reached 86 percent of its 2016 early-voting total, according to The Post’s data.

In Morgantown, home to West Virginia University and drug company Mylan, Lynessa Deshields and her grandmothers were among the first voters to arrive at the old Mountaineer Mall, one of four polling places in Monongalia County. Dozens of masked voters waited inside the building, snaking around the corner and down a long hallway.

It was the first election for Deshields, a 21-year-old college student. She intended to vote by mail but said she applied for an absentee ballot and didn’t get a response.

“I’m excited. I’m glad that I did it,” she said.

“I am so proud of her,” 68-year-old Rose Vergara said of her granddaughter. Both are Democrats who voted for Biden. “Today makes me hopeful. I’ve been depressed for four years through this administration.”

About 20 miles east, in Preston County, former county sheriff Jim Fields arrived at the polls for what he said was his ritual of early voting. The 73-year-old Republican said he supports Trump and feels confident in the efficacy of the U.S. voting system.

“I personally think Trump is a true patriot, although he’s not the perfect man for the job. But I don’t know who is,” he said. “The Democratic Party had a lot of years to pick a good candidate, and [Biden] is not much of a pick as far as I am concerned.”

Nearby, Democrat Darla Marsh and Republican Casey Simmons arrived at their polling place donning cloth masks with the president’s name printed across them. Both said they voted for Trump. Simmons, 38, said she was voting for the first time in 20 years, renewing her registration “because I believe in what Trump says in making America great. . . . I like that Trump is for the people and not for himself.”

Trump took all 55 counties in West Virginia in the 2016 presidential election. Statewide, Hillary Clinton captured her highest percentage of votes in Monongalia County, where Morgantown is the county seat, with 40 percent.

In 2020, the state is again a Trump stronghold. A recent poll by SurveyMonkey showed the president leading Biden 66 percent to 32 percent, with commanding advantages in every age group.

Nationwide, mail-in ballots have driven a substantial portion of the early turnout, particularly in the Midwest, where Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and several other states have all surpassed their 2016 early vote totals.

In West Virginia, where mail-in ballots went out in mid-

September, early voting had reached about 42 percent of the 2016 total as of Wednesday, The Post’s tracking shows. About 138,000 mail-in ballots have been requested, and so far about 93,000 have been returned, according to data from the secretary of state’s office.

For some voters, Trump’s attempts to sow doubts about the integrity of voting by mail motivated them to show up at the polls Wednesday rather than postmarking their ballots.

Among those who voted in-person in Morgantown were Tammy Henry, 57, and her husband, Bryan, 51, both registered Republicans who said they cast votes for Biden.

“We’ve heard all the crap about mail-in voting being an issue,” Tammy Henry said of Trump. “Well, I don’t have an issue with it. But I wanted to make sure my vote got counted because of the chaos that man has created in the United States.”

Trump has peddled misinformation about mail-in voting throughout the campaign, making the unsubstantiated claim last month that the practice would “lead to massive electoral fraud and a rigged 2020 election.” Many states have voted primarily by mail for years without issue, and there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

It’s not clear whether the president’s criticism of mail-in voting has had a significant influence on overall voting patterns in West Virginia — no reliable polling exists on the issue — but his words may carry outsize weight in the heavily Republican state, where he has posted consistently high favorability ratings.

“We don’t have anything that gives us systematic evidence about how President Trump’s claims about mail-in ballots might affect voter behavior, so we have to work anecdotally,” said Erik Herron, a professor of political science at West Virginia University. “What we do know is that his message resonates in this state.”

In one incident that briefly fueled controversy, a mail carrier in Pendleton County was charged in the spring with altering eight absentee ballot requests, changing the party affiliation on some from Democrat to Republican. The mail carrier, Thomas Cooper, 47, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of attempted election fraud and one count of causing injury to the mail.

Herron stressed that the episode didn’t signify a bigger pattern of election-related misconduct.

“The danger that we face — and social media amplifies this — is when a single event is portrayed as happening everywhere,” he said. “We will see isolated cases not just in West Virginia but elsewhere. However, the evidence shows over time and across the country that systematic fraud in the contemporary United States is rare.”

Still, concerns about the reliability of mail-in voting were part of what brought Hazel Oldland out to the polls in Morgantown. The 81-year-old Republican said she voted Wednesday “to show my support and let [Trump] know I’m behind him,” while adding that she doubted a mail-in ballot would make it to its intended destination.

Voters generally seemed confident in their local elections officials to count votes fairly but were split along party lines about whether Trump would concede if he loses.

“I believe that he will agree to it,” Oldland said. “I think he’ll leave peacefully. I pray he’ll leave peacefully.”

In Preston County, Carole Sue Rosier used what she described as a glitchy voting machine but said she had “all the confidence in the world” that the outcome of the election will be fair. Her husband, Bill, agreed.

“I have to believe whether you’re in Preston County in West Virginia or some county in Missouri, people who work at the polls are patriotic citizens, and they’re not about to allow somebody to do something that they shouldn’t be doing,” he said.

The Rosiers, both 84-year-old Democrats, voted for Biden.

“We don’t expect West Virginia to be a blue state,” he said. “It’s our privilege to vote. Whether or not the state turns one color or another, we’ve spoken.”