CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While other Democrats around the country are preparing for presidential runs, a retired Army paratrooper and former West Virginia lawmaker is the first to call off his White House bid after just two weeks as a candidate.

Richard Ojeda, a tattooed veteran who recently ran for Congress, says he isn’t getting the money or attention needed to sustain a campaign.

Ojeda stepped down from the state Senate and announced his campaign for the Democratic nomination for president on Veterans Day earlier this month. Ojeda said on social media Friday that he was told as a child that anyone could grow up to be president.

He says he now realizes that “unless someone has extreme wealth or holds influence and power it just isn’t true.”

Ojeda, who emphasized health care and economic issues, says he’ll make an announcement soon about his future.

