Censuring a House member, however, has not historically been this partisan. The last time a lawmaker was censured was in 2010, when Rep. Charles B. Rangel (D-N.Y.) received a public scolding — also from Pelosi — for 11 ethics violations, including the misuse of congressional letterhead for fundraising and inaccurate financial reports and federal tax returns. Back then, the chamber voted overwhelmingly to censure Rangel, 333 to 79. Seventy-seven Democrats and two Republicans voted against the censure. And while Democrats close to Rangel had tried to downgrade the censure to a reprimand, other Democrats and Republicans rebuked that effort. A reprimand is a less severe form of punishment that, according to House rules, is “somewhat less punitive” because it does not require that the offending member be scolded before the House. Still, it registers the House’s disapproval of a member’s conduct.