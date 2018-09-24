What lawmakers are saying about the Kavanaugh sexual misconduct allegations

An additional allegation against President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee has become public after an initial accuser came forward.
President Trump Trump on Sept. 24 dismissed sexual misconduct allegations against Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh as “totally political” and pledged to support his Supreme Court nominee “all the way.” A California professor, Christine Blasey Ford, has alleged that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while both were teenagers in Maryland. An additional allegation has followed. READ THE STORYJabin Botsford/The Washington Post