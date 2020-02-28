Chris Whitmire, director of public information at the South Carolina Election Commission, said he and his colleagues “feel as confident as election officials can feel on the eve of a statewide election with the eyes of the world upon us.”

Saturday marks the first time voters across South Carolina will use new ballot-marking devices — voting machines involving a touch screen that produces a printed paper ballot read by a scanner. Experts said that heightened preparations by state officials and strong voter education efforts should help ease the process at the state’s nearly 2,000 polling places.

“The state and the counties know that everyone will be looking at them so they know they better be prepared,” said Duncan Buell, a computer science professor at the University of South Carolina and member of the Board of Voter Registration and Elections in Richland County, the second largest in the state.

State officials also are contending with other dynamics.

The primary is the first to be held in the wake of revelations that Russia is once again seeking to interfere in the presidential campaign, according to U.S. intelligence officials, in part by bolstering the campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who now leads in the delegate count after strong showings in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. What actions Russia has taken to promote Sanders remain unclear.

In addition, South Carolina’s primary is open, meaning that voters can participate whether or not they are registered Democrats. Some conservative activists have said they are encouraging Republicans to vote for Sanders, an effort that President Trump appeared to endorse at a rally in Charleston on Friday night. If successful, the effort — dubbed “Operation Chaos” — could undermine former vice president Joe Biden, who had been leading in South Carolina polls and needs the victory to boost his flagging campaign.

South Carolina is the first in the Democratic primary in which African Americans make up a substantial part of the population (27 percent). In the 2016 Democratic primaries, black voters made up 61 percent of the electorate — up from 55 percent in 2008.

Who will be on the ballot?

Saturday’s contest is only a “Presidential Preference Primary” for Democrats; no Republican candidates or other measures will be on the ballot.

Voters will choose between seven candidates: Biden; Sens. Sanders, Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii); and former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg. Notably missing is former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, a late entry to the primary who has filed to compete in his first contests on Super Tuesday.

Biden is hoping that a decisive victory in South Carolina will build momentum for his campaign ahead of Super Tuesday’s 16 contests on March 3.

Who is allowed to vote?

All registered voters in South Carolina can cast a ballot on Saturday, even if they are Republicans. (The state GOP chose not to hold a presidential primary this year.) People who were not registered at least 30 days before the primary cannot participate. South Carolina does not offer same-day voter registration.

The state allows people with felony convictions to register to vote if they have completed their sentences, including parole or probation.

Do voters need to show photo identification cards?

To cast a regular ballot, voters in South Carolina are required to show photo identification at the polls. Valid forms of ID include a driver’s license, passport, voter registration card with photo or non-driver’s license identification card issued by the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

This system was created by a 2011 state law — one of eight statutes passed around the country that year by Republican legislatures. The law was challenged by the Justice Department but upheld in 2012 by a federal panel of three judges, who clarified that voters without photo ID can cast provisional ballots in South Carolina if they sign an affidavit affirming they had a “reasonable impediment” to obtaining it.

Those who have valid photo ID but do not bring it to their polling place can cast provisional ballots, but they must return to the county election office and show their ID before the vote is certified for their ballots to count.

What are the voting hours?

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Those still waiting in line at 7 p.m. can still vote.

Was there early voting?

South Carolina does not have early voting, but offers absentee voting for people in a wide range of circumstances, such as students attending college out-of-state, members of the military and people who are physically disabled, on vacation or in the hospital.

The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot passed on Tuesday, and absentee ballots must be delivered to county election offices by 7 p.m. on Saturday. Only people with specific excuses can vote absentee in South Carolina.

How are ballots cast? What election security measures have been put in place?

For the first time, voters across South Carolina will use new ballot-marking devices. The system was used in more than 220 smaller elections in the state since Oct. 1, but Saturday is the first time it will be available statewide.

Voting with the machines involves several steps. First, voters insert a blank paper ballot into a machine and use a touch screen to select their preferred candidate. The machine prints their choice on the ballot in the form of a name and a bar code. Voters then insert those printed ballots into a specially designed scanner, which reads the bar code and records their vote. In a final step, the printed ballot is deposited into a locked ballot box for safekeeping.

For the last 15 years, South Carolina voters had used touch-screen machines that did not produce paper records. State officials said having a paper backup should reassure voters.

“It adds a layer of security to our election process,” Whitmire said. “I couldn’t have imagined us getting a voting system that did not have paper because that is the security standard of today.”

South Carolina’s machines are the ExpressVote model from Elections Systems & Software, one of the largest U.S. manufacturers of voting equipment. The system cost approximately $51 million in summer 2019, according to the South Carolina Election Commission. Of that cost, $5.5 million was covered by federal funds under the Help America Vote Act.

Many experts view hand-marked paper ballots as the most secure way to vote, and some warn that ballot-marking devices — like any computer — are still vulnerable to intrusions or malfunctions.

South Carolina officials said the state is taking a number of steps to combat any potential security threats.

The system was tested and certified federally and by the state before its implementation in smaller elections, where it worked well, Whitmire said. Counties also perform their own tests of the technology before every election. State and county officials have practiced how to manage hacking or voting irregularities, and have paper ballots available as a backup system if something goes wrong.

State election officials will be in direct contact throughout the day with the Department of Homeland Security and state law enforcement, and have prepared a hotline to companies such as Facebook and Twitter in case of emergency, Whitmire said.

The South Carolina Democratic Party is also preparing teams of lawyers and social-media-savvy assistants to help combat disinformation and efforts to suppress the vote.

Whitmire noted that state election officials are in charge of South Carolina’s primary, while party leaders ran the Iowa caucuses.

“God bless them, they’re not election professionals,” he said of the party officials. “It’s not just apples and oranges, it’s apples and something else comparing a state-run primary to a caucus.”

Has South Carolina faced voting irregularities in the past?

South Carolinians have at times faced long lines to vote, according to news reports from past elections. But it is hard to say whether that experience is consistent or widespread.

Buell, who has conducted his own audits of South Carolina elections, said the old paperless system included small bugs that led to hundreds of ballots being “counted incorrectly or not at all,” including in 2010 and 2018. The state also lacked a robust system for managing and tracking voting equipment, he said.

The state made key improvements, he said, including using a set of computer programs to reconcile voting results submitted by counties by certifying elections. Typically, the state also posted results reports and audit data from its paperless voting machines online.

Will Saturday’s results be audited?

Yes. Before certifying the election results, state officials plan to identify at least one precinct in every county where ballots must be hand-counted to verify that the results match the numbers produced by the scanners, Whitmire said. Additionally, polling places must complete their own procedures to ensure that every ballot is accounted for. Counties will do the same with absentee ballots, Whitmire said.

As for whether results reports and audit data will be posted online as it has in the past, Whitmire said it “may or may not happen for this time.”

“We are looking at being able to do that for future elections,” he said.

Buell said he plans to submit a request for all of the ballots, which are public records, so that he can check for errors with his own tests.

“The new system will have an image file of all the scans of all of the paper, and I want to write a program to verify at least that the bar codes are correct with the reported counts from the scanners,” he said. “I think I can come very close to verifying that the bar codes match up with the names.”

What about ‘Operation Chaos’?

State officials — and even some Republican politicians from South Carolina — have cast doubt on how many GOP voters will try to disrupt the primary with votes for Sanders.

“I’ve been hearing this theory all of my adult life that a bunch of Democrats are going to come into the Republican primary or vice versa. That seldom happens,” Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) told reporters in Greenville, S.C., this week. “We’ll let our Democratic friends pick their nominee.”

What are the expectations for turnout?

It is hard to predict, but voting by absentee ballot has been robust.

As of Thursday morning, South Carolina had issued 57,536 absentee ballots and 50,266 had been returned. Whitmire said this put the state on track to surpass the number of absentee ballots submitted during the state’s 2016 Democratic presidential primary between Sanders and Hillary Clinton.

Two days before that primary, 43,466 absentee ballots had been issued and 36,890 had been returned, Whitmire said. The conclusion is that the state has issued about 30 percent more absentee ballots this year, and the rate of return by two days before the primary ticked up slightly.

“Over the past 20 years in South Carolina, when you compare like elections to like elections, consistently, without fail, both the number and the rate of absentee voting has risen from election to election,” Whitmire said. “How much of it can be attributable to increase interest in the election, we don’t know.”

Buell predicted “substantial turnout” but not at levels comparable to a general election. He also noted that there is no Republican presidential primary on Saturday to drive up the overall numbers.

“Turnout will not be ginormous and the ballot itself is very uncomplicated,” Buell said. “That — plus the obvious sense that we need to get this right, especially after the Iowa meltdown — makes me reasonably confident things will go well.”