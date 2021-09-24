The draft report says that a hand recount concluded that 45,469 more ballots were cast for Biden in Maricopa County than for Trump, widening Biden’s margin by 360 more votes than certified results. The report found the count to have “no substantial differences” from the county’s certified tallies. The draft also claims that ballots could have been improperly accepted by the county and included in the report, a claim dismissed by experts, who say the contractors showed little knowledge of election procedures. Randy Pullen, a spokesman for the ballot review, told an NPR affiliate in Phoenix that the draft version was “close” to the final report, adding “Was there massive fraud or anything? It doesn’t look like it.” In a text message to The Post, he cautioned there will be “updates in the final report.”