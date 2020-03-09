The Office of Personnel Management, as the government’s central personnel agency, has issued several sets of guidance on those concerns, the most recent and most detailed on Saturday. That followed criticism by a group of senators and two federal employee unions that the prior guidance did not address many issues of concern to employees.

Here are some common questions and answers for federal workers drawn from those instructions about the coronavirus and covid-19, the respiratory disease the virus causes.

AD

AD

Q: How should I decide whether I should call in sick?

A: The OPM has told agencies that employees “who have symptoms of acute respiratory illness are recommended to stay home and not come to work until they are free of fever (100.4° F [37.8° C] or greater using an oral thermometer), signs of a fever, and any other symptoms for at least 24 hours, without the use of fever-reducing or other symptom-altering medicines (e.g. cough suppressants). Employees should notify their supervisor and stay home if they are sick.”

Agencies must grant sick leave when an illness prevents an employee from performing work.

Q: Must I have medical proof to take sick leave?

AD

A: Normally, “administratively acceptable evidence” of sickness — typically a doctor’s note — is required for sick leave for three days or more. However, an agency “may consider an employee’s self-certification as to the reason for his or her absence as administratively acceptable evidence . . . Supervisors should use their best judgment and follow their agency’s internal practices for granting sick leave. Agencies should also be mindful about the burden and impact of requiring a medical certificate.”

AD

Q: What happens if I go to work with no symptoms but start feeling symptoms during the day?

A: The same guidance states that “CDC recommends that employees who appear to have acute respiratory illness symptoms (i.e. cough, shortness of breath) upon arrival to work or become sick during the day should be separated from other employees and be sent home immediately.”

AD

Q: What if I'm symptom-free but providing care for a family member who is quarantined?

A: You may request annual leave, advanced annual leave, other paid time off (such as earned compensatory time off or earned credit hours) or leave without pay. If you are covered by a telework agreement, you may request to telework on an ad hoc basis.

If your family member starts showing symptoms of the disease, you may invoke your entitlement to use sick leave to care for a family member with a serious health condition.

AD

Q: What's my status if I'm quarantined?

A: That depends on whether you have been deemed telework-ready — meaning you have been deemed eligible to telework and have an agreement regarding the terms with your agency.

AD

For those not telework-ready, the agency is to authorize “weather and safety leave,” which is paid time off without a reduction of another form of leave.

For telework-ready employees, the home is generally an approved location. Those employees would generally be expected to perform telework at home as long as they are not showing symptoms.

An employee who is diagnosed as being infected, or likely has been infected, with a quarantinable communicable disease such as covid-19 normally would go on sick leave, regardless of whether the employee has been approved for telework.

Q: What happens if I run out of leave?

AD

A: An agency may advance leave at its discretion beyond what an employee has accumulated.

AD

Full-time employees are credited with 13 days of sick leave per year, with no limit on how much can be carried to the next year. Employees accrue 13, 20 or 26 days of annual leave (vacation time) per year, depending on their years of service, with a general limit of carrying no more than 30 days from one year to the next.

The maximum for advanced sick leave is 30 days for an employee who would “jeopardize the health of others by his or her presence on the job” because of exposure to a quarantinable communicable disease; and 13 days for those “providing care for a family member who would jeopardize the health of others by his or her presence in the community” because of exposure to a quarantinable communicable disease.

AD

The maximum for advanced annual leave is the amount you would accrue in the remainder of the leave year.

AD

Advanced leave is paid back over time by deducting the leave an employee otherwise would accrue.

Up to 12 weeks of leave without pay also may be available under the Family and Medical Leave Act.

Q: What if my child's school is closed?

A: Generally, if school is closed but your office is open, you must report to work or take annual leave to be home with your child. Agencies generally bar home-based telework when there are young children or other individuals requiring care and supervision in the home. However, they may make an exception for emergency situations, allowing employees to telework for part of a day and take leave for the rest.

If both the school and your office are closed, the agency is to authorize “weather and safety leave” for employees who cannot telework under agency policy.

AD

AD

Q: What are the considerations regarding travel?

A: Agencies have been told to “review their travel policies and begin to reduce nonessential travel as appropriate,” although there is no government-wide restriction.

Certain countries or regions within countries have been designated by the State Department as Level 4 (Do Not Travel). Employees returning from those places “are advised to stay at home and monitor their health for 14 days after returning to the U.S.”

Travel to other foreign destinations remains allowed, although employees are to consult State Department guidance.

Q: Will federal buildings be closed to the public?

A: That’s a local decision made by the agency occupying a building, if there’s only one, or by the building’s facility security committee, for those with more than one agency.

AD

AD

One federal building that has been closed is the Seattle-area field office of Citizenship and Immigration Services, due to the exposure to coronavirus of an employee working there. That building also houses some employees of several other components of the Department of Homeland Security. Employees are to telework if they are able.

Q: If my office is closed, do telework-ready employees have to continue working?

A: Generally, yes; telework program participants are ineligible for weather and safety leave during a closure, except in rare circumstances. They must telework for the entire workday, take other leave (paid or unpaid) or other time off, or use a combination of telework and leave or other paid time off.

Q: Are federal employees eligible for extra pay for potential exposure to the coronavirus?

AD

White-collar employees may be eligible for a “hazardous duty pay” add-on (25 percent of salary) if the agency determines that the employee “is exposed to a qualifying hazard through the performance of his or her assigned duties and that the hazardous duty has not been taken into account in the classification of the employee’s position.”

Blue-collar employees may be eligible for a similar program for them called “environmental differential pay.”

Q: Are federal employees eligible for workers' compensation due to the coronavirus?

A: Not for exposure alone. The employee must be diagnosed with covid-19 to potentially be afforded coverage under the Federal Employees’ Compensation Act program.