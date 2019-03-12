President Donald Trump, followed by their son Barron Trump, 12, and first lady Melania Trump, salutes as he steps off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Washington. Trump is returning from a trip to Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Where the investigations related to President Donald Trump stand and what may lie ahead for him:

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

New York’s attorney general opened a civil investigation Tuesday into Trump’s business dealings, issuing subpoenas to two banks for loan applications, mortgages and other documents related to four Trump real estate projects and his failed 2014 bid to buy the NFL’s Buffalo Bills. Letitia James, a Democrat, acted after Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen told Congress that Trump exaggerated his wealth to obtain loans.

Meanwhile, Michael Avenatti, who became famous as the lawyer for Stormy Daniels, said he no longer represents the porn actress who alleged she had an affair with Trump.

On Capitol Hill, Democrats are largely lining up behind House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her wait-and-see strategy on any impeachment proceedings against Trump. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said a unilateral pursuit of impeachment by Democrats would be an “exercise doomed for failure.”

WHAT’S THIS ALL ABOUT?

Special counsel Robert Mueller is looking into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia and whether the president obstructed the investigation. Trump also plays a central role in a separate case in New York, where prosecutors have implicated him in a crime. They say Trump directed Cohen to make illegal hush-money payments to two women as a way to quash potential sex scandals during the campaign. New York prosecutors also are looking into Trump’s inaugural fund.

Congressional investigations also are swirling around the president. Democrats have launched a sweeping probe of Trump, an aggressive investigation that threatens to shadow the president through the 2020 election season.

SO ... DID THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN COLLUDE WITH RUSSIA?

There is no smoking gun when it comes to the question of Russia collusion. But the evidence so far shows that a broad range of Trump associates had Russia-related contacts during the 2016 presidential campaign and transition period, and several lied about the communications.

There is evidence that some people in Trump’s orbit were discussing a possible email dump from WikiLeaks before it occurred. American intelligence agencies and Mueller have said Russia was the source of hacked material released by the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks during the campaign that was damaging to Democrat Hillary Clinton’s presidential effort.

OTHER QUESTIONS TO CONSIDER:

—WHAT ABOUT OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE? That is another unresolved question that Mueller is pursuing. Investigators have examined key episodes such as Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey and Trump’s fury over Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ recusal.

—WHAT DOES TRUMP HAVE TO SAY ABOUT ALL THIS? Trump has repeatedly slammed the Mueller investigation as a “witch hunt” and insisted there was “NO COLLUSION” with Russia. He also says Cohen lied to get a lighter sentence in New York.

—WHEN WILL IT ALL WRAP UP? It’s unclear. Then-acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said in January that the probe is “close to being completed,” the first official sign that Mueller’s investigation may be wrapping up. But he gave no specific timetable.

