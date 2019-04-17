President Donald Trump listens during a discussion at Nuss Truck and Equipment in Burnsville, Minn., Monday, April 15, 2019, during an event to tout the 2017 tax law. (Susan Walsh/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Where investigations related to President Donald Trump stand and what may lie ahead for him:

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The Justice Department expects to make a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation public Thursday morning.

The redacted report would be sent to Congress and also made available to the public, Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said Monday.

Trump’s lawyers, meanwhile, are putting the finishing touches on a rebuttal to the 400-page document. Rudy Giuliani, one of the president’s attorneys, said it will be published in the hours after the release of Mueller’s report and will be dozens of pages long.

Attorney General William Barr released a letter last month detailing Mueller’s principal conclusions. Barr said the special counsel didn’t find a criminal conspiracy between Russia and Donald Trump’s associates during the 2016 presidential campaign. But Mueller did not reach a definitive conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice. Instead, Barr said he did not believe the evidence was sufficient to prove that Trump had obstructed justice.

DID THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN COLLUDE WITH RUSSIA?

According to Mueller, the answer is no.

In his letter dated March 24, Barr quotes from Mueller’s report saying the investigation “did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

The letter does not detail what Mueller learned about a broad range of Trump associates who had Russia-related contacts during the 2016 presidential campaign and transition period. It also doesn’t answer why several of those people lied to federal investigators or Congress during the Russia probe.

Barr is confronting concerns that his four-page letter unduly sanitized the full report in Trump’s favor, including on the key question of whether the president obstructed justice. House Democrats have approved subpoenas for Mueller’s entire report and any exhibits and other underlying evidence that the Justice Department might withhold.

IS TRUMP OUT OF THE WOODS?

No.

Trump also plays a central role in a separate case in New York, where prosecutors have implicated him in a crime. They say Trump directed his personal lawyer Michael Cohen to make illegal hush-money payments to two women as a way to quash potential sex scandals during the campaign. New York prosecutors also are looking into Trump’s inaugural fund.

Congressional investigations also are swirling around the president. Democrats have launched a sweeping probe of Trump, an aggressive investigation that threatens to shadow the president through the 2020 election season.

