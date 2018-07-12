President Trump leaves after a news conference at the end of a summit of heads of state and government at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday. (Olivier Matthys/AP)

During his news conference in Brussels before leaving the NATO summit on Thursday, President Trump boasted once again that he was able to accomplish something in the 2016 election that even Ronald Reagan had not: win Wisconsin.

“One of the states we won — Wisconsin — I didn’t realize this until fairly recently, that was the one state that Ronald Reagan didn’t win when he ran the board his second time,” Trump said, referring to Reagan’s landslide win in 1984. “He didn’t win Wisconsin, and we won Wisconsin.”

One problem: Reagan did win Wisconsin. He actually won it twice, both in 1980 and 1984.

Thursday’s comment was at least the third time Trump has falsely made the same claim.

During a rally in Montana last week, Trump also asserted that Reagan had not carried the Badger State.

“Take Wisconsin, I just left Wisconsin,” Trump said at the rally. “Reagan had his big win. He won every state except one, the great state of Wisconsin. I won Wisconsin, first time since Dwight Eisenhower in 1952.”

That claim sent fact-checkers into overdrive.

The one state that Reagan didn’t win in his 1984 race against Democrat Walter Mondale was Minnesota, Mondale’s home state. Mondale also prevailed in the District of Columbia.

Republicans have, in fact, won Wisconsin six times since 1952. Besides Reagan’s two wins in the 1980s, Richard Nixon won three times in the 1960s and 1970s. And Dwight D. Eisenhower won in 1956 after winning in 1952.

Trump’s 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton in Wisconsin was the first for a Republican since 1984.

Trump appears to have first made his claim about Wisconsin at an event in the state late last month while speaking at the groundbreaking of Foxconn’s new factory in Mount Pleasant.

“Ronald Reagan, remember, Wisconsin was the state that Ronald Reagan did not win,” Trump said at the time.