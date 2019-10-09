They added that “in these positions our client has come into contact with presidential candidates from both parties in their roles as elected officials — not as candidates.”

Their statement appeared to be in response to Trump’s tweets Wednesday morning alleging that the whistleblower, an unidentified U.S. intelligence official, had ties to one of Trump’s political opponents, presenting a conflict of interest.

The president said on Twitter that the whistleblower “should be exposed and questioned properly.”

Trump has sought to discredit the whistleblower since the complaint became public last month. In that document, which was released by lawmakers, the whistleblower raised concerns about Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which Trump pressed for an investigation of Joe Biden, one of his political rivals, and dangled a White House meeting.

The White House released a rough transcript of the call last month.

The whistleblower, according to the statement from Bakaj and Zaid, “voluntarily provided relevant career information” to the intelligence community’s inspector general to “facilitate an assessment of the credibility of the complaint.”

The inspector general concluded that the whistleblower’s complaint was urgent and credible, they added.

The whistleblower’s identity is irrelevant, the attorneys said.

“To date, virtually every substantive allegation has been confirmed by other sources,” their statement says.

Felicia Sonmez contributed to this story.

