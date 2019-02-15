Attorney General William Barr stands at the direction of President Donald Trump during an event in the Rose Garden at the White House to declare a national emergency in order to build a wall along the southern border, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 in Washington. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker remains at the Justice Department, but in a very different role.

Whitaker, who last week appeared before the House Judiciary Committee, now works in the office of the associate attorney general.

That office oversees the Justice Department’s civil litigation as well as matters including civil rights, environmental and antitrust.

Meanwhile, William Barr is spending his first full day Friday as attorney general meeting with top-level staff and receiving briefings on Justice Department priorities. A Justice Department spokeswoman wouldn’t say if he’s been briefed yet on special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

He was at the White House as President Donald Trump declared a national emergency to fulfill his pledge to build a border wall. Trump told him to “enjoy your life.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.