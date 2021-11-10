About 28 million 5-11 year-olds are now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine at a dose that’s a third of the amount given to teens and adults.
Kids who begin the two-dose regimen by the end of next week will have full protection from the vaccines by Christmas.
The administration is encouraging schools to host vaccine clinics on site to make it even easier for kids to get shots. The White House is also asking schools to share information from “trusted messengers” like doctors and public health officials to combat misinformation around the vaccines.