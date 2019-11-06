The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal staffing, stressed their jobs will be temporary.

Outside allies of the president and some inside the White House have been pushing for a more coordinated response to the quickly-unfolding impeachment investigation.

The move comes the same day as House Democrats announced they will hold the first public impeachment hearings next week.

