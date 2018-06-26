WASHINGTON — The White House is adding a live concert on the South Lawn to its annual Fourth of July celebration.

The 90-minute event is made possible by a partnership between the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation. It will feature performances by artists Sara Evans, pianist Lola Astanova, “American Idol” finalists Jax and Jonny Brenns, and the U.S. Marine, Navy and Air Force Bands. The Hallmark Channel will broadcast the show.

President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, are also hosting a picnic for military families.

The first lady says the concert will help Americans “tune in from their homes and be part of the festivities.”

It’s scheduled to air at the same time as PBS’ annual broadcast of a concert and fireworks from the National Mall.

