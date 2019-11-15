Impeachment: What you need to read

Here’s what you need to know to understand the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

What’s happening now: The House is holding public impeachment hearings. Marie Yovanovitch, former ambassador to Ukraine, is testifying; more witnesses are scheduled for next week.

This follows closed-door hearings and subpoenaed documents related to the president’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Lawmakers’ inquiry could lead to impeachment, which would mean the U.S. House thinks the president is no longer fit to serve and should be removed from office. Here’s a guide to how impeachment works.

How we got here: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the beginning of an official impeachment inquiry against President Trump on Sept. 24, 2019. Here’s what has happened since then.

Stay informed: Read the latest reporting and analysis on the impeachment inquiry here.

