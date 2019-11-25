Walsh was in charge of the July 4 Celebration of America on the Mall in Washington, which was derided by critics but seen internally as a rousing success, and was involved in most presidential rallies.

Walsh was one of the few officials in the West Wing who were present on Day One — and had been a federal government employee for 28 years, officials said. He had walk-in privileges with Trump and regularly conferred with the president in the Oval Office, aides said, while seeking a low profile in a workplace that can often be contentious.

He is expected to leave for the private sector, the White House said.

“Dan Walsh is a fantastic member of the team, and has served the White House and my Administration with the utmost professionalism and honor,” Trump said in a statement to The Washington Post. “He has accepted a great job in the private sector, as almost all of my people who develop experience in the White House have done.”

Aides leaving the West Wing have had mixed luck improving their professional fortunes after departing.

Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and press secretary Stephanie Grisham also praised Walsh in individual statements. Mulvaney said Walsh “possesses a rare combination of talent, integrity and humor in equal measure.”

White House officials said they had identified a likely internal replacement for Walsh that would be announced in the coming days but declined to say who would take the job.

