In the USA Today piece — with the headline “Anthony Fauci has been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on” — Navarro cited several instances when he had disagreed with the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has been a key player in the administration’s response to the pandemic.

“So when you ask me whether I listen to Dr. Fauci’s advice, my answer is: only with skepticism and caution,” Navarro wrote.

The op-ed echoed Trump’s comments during a Fox News interview Thursday with Sean Hannity, where he said Fauci “is a nice man, but he’s made a lot of mistakes.” Fauci hasn’t spoken with Trump since June, The Washington Post has reported.

While White House officials have undermined Fauci before, the article by Navarro marks one of the most public attacks by a high-ranking official. Navarro has also worked on the administration’s response to the pandemic, particularly on supply chain issues.

White House aides previously circulated talking points questioning statements Fauci has made about the novel coronavirus, which Navarro repeated in the article.

Among the criticisms listed by the White House officials and Navarro is that Fauci didn’t urge caution when the cases were first reported in China in January, that he gave varied advice on face masks and that he has said that he didn’t believe there was concrete scientific evidence to support that hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment against the coronavirus.

Dan Scavino, the White House social media director and deputy chief of staff for communications, late Sunday shared a cartoon on his Facebook page mocking Fauci. It depicted Fauci as a faucet spewing cold water on the economy, with phrases written alongside, including “schools stay closed this fall,” “indefinite lockdown” and “no NFL season.”

A White House official said Wednesday that Navarro “went rogue” by writing the op-ed.