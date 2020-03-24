By Associated Press March 24, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDTWASHINGTON — White House: Due to spike in infections, people who have recently left New York City should self-quarantine for 14 days.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.0 CommentsADADCoronavirus UpdatesFollow the latest on the outbreak with our newsletter every weekday. All stories in the newsletter are free to access.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy