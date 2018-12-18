White House press secretary Sarah Sanders speaks to the media in the White House driveway after appearing on a morning television show on Tuesday. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders fired back Tuesday at former FBI director James B. Comey, calling him “a self-admitted liar and leaker” a day after Comey lamented that Republicans were not standing up to Trump’s attacks on the Justice Department.

“The last person that we will take any lecture from about the values of this country is from a self-admitted liar and leaker that we know James Comey to be,” Sanders said during an appearance on Fox News. “He’ll be the last person that we’re going to take any type of lecture from.”

Comey, who was fired by Trump last year, appeared on Capitol Hill Monday for a second closed-door interview with two GOP-led House committees investigating what they have alleged was bias at the Justice Department before the 2016 presidential election.

Speaking to reporters afterward, Comey said it made no sense that he was fielding questions about Democrat Hillary Clinton and related issues while “the president of the United States is lying about the FBI, attacking the FBI and attacking the rule of law in the country.”

“Republicans used to understand that the actions of a president matter, that the words of a president matter, that the rule of law matters and that the truth matters,” Comey continued, urging Republicans to “stand up for the values of this country” and calling them “shameful.”

Trump has repeatedly attacked the FBI’s role in investigating possible coordination between Russia and his campaign in 2016.

Comey has been singled out for particular scorn. Earlier this year, Trump called him an “untruthful slimeball” in response to the publication of a book by Comey that characterized Trump as an ego-driven congenital liar.

After Comey spoke to reporters on Tuesday night, Sanders wrote on Twitter that “Republicans should stand up to Comey and his tremendous corruption,” adding that Trump “did the country a service by firing him and exposing him for the shameless fraud he is.”