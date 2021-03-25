“Andrew Bates is one of the smartest, most committed and most strategic media professionals in the business,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. “He brings invaluable experience to the job.”

Bates will join a media team that includes Karine Jean-Pierre, who is principal deputy press secretary, and Chris Meagher, also a deputy press secretary.

During the campaign, Bates earned a reputation as a forceful and competent spokesman who handled questions about some of the most sensitive issues, including the business dealings of Biden’s son Hunter.

Perhaps most memorably, Bates starred in a four-minute, 22-second video — recorded inside a Philadelphia bar — in which he explained Biden’s role in pushing to remove a top Ukrainian prosecutor accused of corruption. In the video, which shows Bates occasionally sipping from a pint of beer, he defends Biden’s role in the face of attacks leveled by President Donald Trump.

Trump’s attacks backfired. They came as Biden was flagging in the Democratic primary and implied to voters that the former vice president was the candidate Trump feared the most.

Bates’s official title in the campaign was rapid response director, but on a scrappy and short-staffed campaign he also became a spokesman and point of contact on a range of topics.

And for a campaign whose official line was to eschew Twitter, Bates became known for online spats with Trump’s communications team. He also drew attention from conservative media, including Fox News, which profiled him as “a quick-witted fighter.”

His colleagues — and the press corps — often ribbed him for his signature sign-off when ending all phone calls, whether mundane or contentious, with the phrase “take care.”

Bates graduated from North Carolina State University, taking time off to work for Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. He landed a job in the White House — his office was in the Old Executive Office Building — as a press assistant and researcher.

“He had the hardest — the worst — job, which was transcribing cable news,” recalled Dan Pfeiffer, a senior adviser to Obama and one of Bates’s early bosses on Obama’s team. “He had a real innate sense of what is going to matter and what isn’t — and how to respond to it very quickly.”

Bates spent 2½ years as the spokesman for U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman under Obama before leaving to serve as North Carolina communications director for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

There he worked with Robyn Patterson, who is now deputy communications director for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

“He’s aggressive, but also somebody who is kind and somebody you want to be around,” Patterson said, calling him a mentor. “There are legions of Democratic spokespeople who have learned from Bates.”

Key to his success, she said, was food. He would be sure that Clinton’s surrogates who visited the state were well fed, sending them to two favorite places: Cook Out for hamburgers and milkshakes or Bojangles for chicken and biscuits.

His admirers from that time include Jim Hunt, the former governor of his home state of North Carolina.