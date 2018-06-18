President Trump walks from the Oval Office to the Marine One helicopter at the White House last month. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

The White House continued to insist Monday that Democrats are to blame for the administration’s forced separation of migrant children from their families at the southern U.S. border, as outrage at the policy continued to build, including among some Republicans.

“This is all the Democrats’ doing,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said during an appearance on “Fox & Friends.” He claimed that a change in law is needed to end the separations that have been heavily documented on television in recent days.

“It’s heart-wrenching. You see what’s going on there,” Gidley said. Trump “doesn’t like this, but he also understands it’s the law of the land,” he added. “You have to enforce these laws.”

Trump and others in the administration have falsely blamed the separations on a law the president claims was written by Democrats. But the separations instead largely stem from a “zero-tolerance” policy announced with fanfare last month by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The White House also has interpreted a 1997 legal agreement and a 2008 bipartisan human trafficking bill as requiring the separation of families — a posture not taken by the George W. Bush or Obama administrations.

Democrats argue that Trump is trying to use a manufactured crisis to gain leverage in ongoing deliberations in Congress over immigration to secure funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall that was a marquee campaign promise.

“He’s playing a game,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) said during an appearance on CNN on Monday morning. “He knows this family separation policy is very unpopular.”

On Twitter over the weekend and again on Monday, Trump blamed Democrats for the current state of affairs and urged them to agree to broader legislation on immigration that includes border wall funding and other White House priorities.

“It is the Democrats fault for being weak and ineffective with Boarder Security [sic] and Crime,” Trump wrote in one of a series of tweets Monday. “Tell them to start thinking about the people devastated by Crime coming from illegal immigration. Change the laws!”

In another, he contended that children “are being used by some of the worst criminals on earth as a means to enter our country.” And in other tweets, Trump pointed to gangs coming into the country illegally and to struggles with migration in Germany, writing: “We don’t want what is happening with immigration in Europe to happen with us!”



The White House’s hard-line posture comes as a growing number of Republicans are joining Democrats to urge the administration to change its policy on family separations.

“The President should immediately end this family separation policy,” Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) said in a lengthy Facebook post Monday. He said Trump doesn’t need Congress to change course on “the horrors of family separation.”

“The administration’s decision to separate families is a new, discretionary choice,” Sasse wrote. “Anyone saying that their hands are tied or that the only conceivable way to fix the problem of catch-and-release is to rip families apart is flat wrong.”

By “catch-and-release,” Sasse was referring to existing law that allows some immigrants to leave detention on bond. Trump has railed against the practice.

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci also urged Trump to change course.

“I hope he changes it today, frankly,” Scaramucci said during a CNN interview on Monday morning. “This is very, very bad for the Republican Party, and this is bad for the president. I want to see him win reelection.”

Appearing on NPR, Rep. Will Hurd (R-Tex.) took issue with a statement on Twitter over the weekend by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, who insisted: “We do not have a policy of separating families at the border. Period.”

Hurd laughed, saying: “Kids are being separated. . . . In the last two months, there’s been about 2,000. The previous year it was almost 700. And 100 of those kids were under the age of 4.”

Former former first lady Laura Bush also spoke out against the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance policy” over the weekend, writing in an op-ed in The Washington Post that it is “cruel” and “immoral.”

“And it breaks my heart,” she added.

During his interview Monday with “Fox & Friends,” Gidley also argued that a comprehensive immigration bill could have passed last year if Democrats had been more willing to compromise with Trump.

Instead, he suggested, they were willing to shut down the government to try to save the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, the initiative spearheaded by President Barack Obama to give temporary protection to undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children.

“The Democrats decided to stand with people who are here illegally and unlawfully by the hundreds of thousands as opposed to hundreds of million of American citizens,” Gidley said. “They’re doing it again. They’re playing politics with people’s lives. They’re doing it on the backs of children. It’s absolutely grotesque.”

Seung Min Kim contributed to this report.